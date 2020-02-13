UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Supports UNICEF Activities In W. Libya With 500,000 USD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:46 PM

Japan supports UNICEF activities in W. Libya with 500,000 USD

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that Japan had supported UNICEF emergency activities for vulnerable children in western Libya with 500,000 U.S. dollars

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that Japan had supported UNICEF emergency activities for vulnerable children in western Libya with 500,000 U.S. dollars.

"The government of Japan has allocated half a million Dollars to support UNICEF emergency assistance for vulnerable girls and boys affected by the prolonged conflict and displacement in western Libya," UNICEF said in a statement.

According to the organization, the assistance will reach at least 6,400 vulnerable children affected by the ongoing armed conflict in Libya with emergency education, child protection, water, sanitation and hygiene services.

"This contribution from Japan could not have come at a better time when we are seeking resources to support the vulnerable families affected by conflict," said UNICEF Special Representative in Libya Abdel-Rahman Ghandour.

The east-based army in Libya has been leading a military campaign in and around the capital Tripoli since early April 2019, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

The fight has killed and injured thousands of people, and displaced more than 150,000 civilians.

Related Topics

Injured Army United Nations Education Water Tripoli Japan Libya April 2019 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Kings vs Qalandars, a rivalry with millions of fol ..

24 minutes ago

Russia Expects Iraqi Parliament Speaker's Visit in ..

4 minutes ago

Unemployed man commits suicide in Multan

4 minutes ago

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) ..

4 minutes ago

Road accident kills two , injures four in Peshawar ..

30 minutes ago

Hubei's virus-hit county to add another hospital f ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.