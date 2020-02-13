Japan supports UNICEF activities in W. Libya with 500,000 USD

(@FahadShabbir)

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that Japan had supported UNICEF emergency activities for vulnerable children in western Libya with 500,000 U.S. dollars.

"The government of Japan has allocated half a million Dollars to support UNICEF emergency assistance for vulnerable girls and boys affected by the prolonged conflict and displacement in western Libya," UNICEF said in a statement.

According to the organization, the assistance will reach at least 6,400 vulnerable children affected by the ongoing armed conflict in Libya with emergency education, child protection, water, sanitation and hygiene services.

"This contribution from Japan could not have come at a better time when we are seeking resources to support the vulnerable families affected by conflict," said UNICEF Special Representative in Libya Abdel-Rahman Ghandour.

The east-based army in Libya has been leading a military campaign in and around the capital Tripoli since early April 2019, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

The fight has killed and injured thousands of people, and displaced more than 150,000 civilians.