Japan Suspects Projectiles Launched by North Korea Were Ballistic Missiles - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Japanese government suspects that the projectiles launched by Pyongyang on Monday were ballistic missiles, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reports.

The "missiles" did not reach Japan's exclusive economic zone, Kyodo said.

Earlier, the South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that Pyongyang launched three unidentified projectiles on Monday toward the Sea of Japan from the eastern town of Sondok in North Korea's South Hamgyong Province.

The JCS did not provide any details on the type of the projectiles, their flight range or altitude.