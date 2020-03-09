UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Suspects Projectiles Launched By North Korea Were Ballistic Missiles - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:40 AM

Japan Suspects Projectiles Launched by North Korea Were Ballistic Missiles - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Japanese government suspects that the projectiles launched by Pyongyang on Monday were ballistic missiles, the Japanese Kyodo news agency reports.

The "missiles" did not reach Japan's exclusive economic zone, Kyodo said.

Earlier, the South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) that Pyongyang launched three unidentified projectiles on Monday toward the Sea of Japan from the eastern town of Sondok in North Korea's South Hamgyong Province.

The JCS did not provide any details on the type of the projectiles, their flight range or altitude.

Related Topics

Pyongyang Japan North Korea From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

5 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

6 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

6 hours ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.