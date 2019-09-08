Japan Suspends Flights, Trains, Preparing for Faxai Typhoon Landfall on Sunday - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) More than 20 flights and 50 trains will be suspended on Sunday evening in Japan as typhoon Faxai is expected to approach close to the country's central region of Kanto, media reported.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the Japan Airlines will suspend 23 flights to and from the Tokyo International Airport after 18:00 (07:00 GMT) on Sunday.

A total of 50 Shinkansen high-speed bullet trains connecting Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya will also be suspended because potential threat from the typhoon.

As of 10:00 the typhoon was spotted 170 kilometers (105 miles) south of the Hachijo Island moving northwest at a speed of 30 kph, according to the weather officials.

The expected maximum wind speed is estimated at 144 kph. The local population has already been warned to be prepared for strong winds and heavy rain. The authorities have also asked the people to be ready for an urgent evacuation.