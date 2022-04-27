(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The Japanese cabinet has decided to suspend visa-free travel exchanges with Russia for "the foreseeable future," including trips by Japanese nationals to the disputed Kuril Islands, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

Tokyo refers to the islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai as its "Northern territories," building its sovereignty bid on a 1855 bilateral treaty on trade and borders.

"The government and institutions were forced to decide to postpone exchanges with the four northern islands for this year, given the current situation," Matsuno told a press conference.

On March 21, Russia withdrew from talks with Japan on singing a post-World War 2 peace treaty, and halted visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands and joint economic activities in the disputed islands.

The move was due to Tokyo's "unfriendly" steps, Moscow said.

The Japan-Russia visa-free exchange program, allowing Japanese nationals to visit the disputed South Kuril islands, was launched in 1992, based on an intergovernmental agreement.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring the Habomai and Shikotan islands to Japan after the conclusion of a peace treaty. The fate of Kunashir and Iturup was not addressed in the document. The Soviet Union hoped that the Joint Declaration would put an end to the dispute, while Japan considered it only a part of the solution to the problem and did not give up its claims to all the islands.

Russia insists that its sovereignty over the islands, which became part of the Soviet Union after World War 2, is undisputed.