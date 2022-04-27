UrduPoint.com

Japan Suspends Visa-Free Travel With Russia - Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 02:37 PM

Japan Suspends Visa-Free Travel With Russia - Gov't

The Japanese cabinet has decided to suspend visa-free travel exchanges with Russia for "the foreseeable future," including trips by Japanese nationals to the disputed Kuril Islands, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The Japanese cabinet has decided to suspend visa-free travel exchanges with Russia for "the foreseeable future," including trips by Japanese nationals to the disputed Kuril Islands, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

Tokyo refers to the islands of Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai as its "Northern territories," building its sovereignty bid on a 1855 bilateral treaty on trade and borders.

"The government and institutions were forced to decide to postpone exchanges with the four northern islands for this year, given the current situation," Matsuno told a press conference.

On March 21, Russia withdrew from talks with Japan on singing a post-World War 2 peace treaty, and halted visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands and joint economic activities in the disputed islands.

The move was due to Tokyo's "unfriendly" steps, Moscow said.

The Japan-Russia visa-free exchange program, allowing Japanese nationals to visit the disputed South Kuril islands, was launched in 1992, based on an intergovernmental agreement.

In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring the Habomai and Shikotan islands to Japan after the conclusion of a peace treaty. The fate of Kunashir and Iturup was not addressed in the document. The Soviet Union hoped that the Joint Declaration would put an end to the dispute, while Japan considered it only a part of the solution to the problem and did not give up its claims to all the islands.

Russia insists that its sovereignty over the islands, which became part of the Soviet Union after World War 2, is undisputed.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Visit Tokyo Japan March World War All From Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt approves relief package of Rs 183 ..

Balochistan govt approves relief package of Rs 183.3 mln

6 minutes ago
 Russia says destroyed 'large batch' of Western-sup ..

Russia says destroyed 'large batch' of Western-supplied arms in Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Nationalization of Lukoil's Refinery in Sicily Not ..

Nationalization of Lukoil's Refinery in Sicily Not on Agenda - Sources

6 minutes ago
 Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for 5 years for ..

Myanmar junta court jails Suu Kyi for 5 years for corruption

21 minutes ago
 China's Xi urges 'all-out' infrastructure push to ..

China's Xi urges 'all-out' infrastructure push to boost growth

21 minutes ago
 Int'l Construction Fair kicks off in Cuba amid pan ..

Int'l Construction Fair kicks off in Cuba amid pandemic

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.