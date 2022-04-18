Japan, Switzerland Agree to Pursue Harsh Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have agreed to toughen sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine, Japanese media reported on Monday

Cassis, who also heads the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, embarked on his first trip to Japan on Monday to hold meetings with Kishida and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. He will remain in Japan until Saturday.

"Russia's aggression shakes the foundation of order not only of Europe but also of the international community including Asia," Kishida was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency.

Kishida further noted that "there is no time that the unity of the international community is required as much as it is now." Cassis agreed with his colleague and expressed readiness to render assistance to Ukraine. The parties further agreed to maintain "strong" sanction regime on Russia, with no signs of easing them in sight, the outlet added.

Following talks with Kishida, Cassis announced on his social media that he had "substantial exchange with Japanese Prime Minister about the war in Ukraine and the consequences for Europe and the world," adding that the countries' economic and scientific cooperation was also discussed.

"Japan is a trusted partner of Switzerland with shared values," Cassis said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.