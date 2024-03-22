Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Japan and Australia strode towards the next stage of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup but South Korea dropped points despite leading through talisman Son Heung-min.

Later, Iran thrashed Turkmenistan, Asian champions Qatar beat Kuwait and Saudi Arabia won against Tajikistan as the middle East's heavyweights remained unbeaten.

And Palestine, their supporters in Gaza reeling from the Israel-Hamas war, crashed five unanswered goals past a porous Bangladesh for their first win in Group I.

In Tokyo, Germany-based midfielder Ao Tanaka scored the only goal after two minutes to give Japan a nervy 1-0 win over North Korea.

With three wins from three, Japan are firmly on course to reach the third stage of qualifying for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

North Korea, who are still in the hunt despite the defeat, were cheered on by a vocal contingent of supporters from Japan's 300,000-strong ethnic Korean community.

"We wanted to bring good results for our compatriots but we couldn't, and for that, we're very sorry," said North Korea's coach Sin Yong Nam.

Japan and North Korea are scheduled to meet again on Tuesday in a game that was slated to take place in the North Korean capital Pyongyang.

It looks set to be moved, however, after the North Koreans told Japan at half-time that they cannot host it, according to Japan's football chief.

Hajime Moriyasu's Japan hardly sparkled but it was a welcome, if unconvincing, return to winning ways after a disappointing Asian Cup where they exited in the quarter-finals.

- Son's South Korea held -

Another team trying to move on from the Asian Cup was South Korea as they hosted Thailand in Seoul.

Skipper and Spurs ace Son scored in the first half but the Koreans were pegged back in a 1-1 draw in their first match since the sacking of Jurgen Klinsmann.

It was also the first game since revelations about a bust-up between Son and Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in at the Asian Cup, where South Korea lost 2-0 to Jordan in the last four.

Son was left with a dislocated finger in the fracas at their team hotel in Qatar on the eve of the semi-final.

Lee started on the bench on Thursday but came on soon after Thailand grabbed a shock equaliser through Suphanat Mueanta.

Thailand are second in Group C on goal difference from China, who squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Singapore in Branko Ivankovic's first match as China coach.

In Sydney, Australia's Scottish connection helped them to a 2-0 victory over a determined Lebanon to move onto a perfect nine points.

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus struck early in the first half before Hearts defender Kye Rowles added a second on 54 minutes.

Iran hammered Turkmenistan 5-0 in Tehran, with Hossein Kanani scoring twice and Sardar Azmoun, on loan to Roma from Bayer Leverkusen, also getting on the scoresheet.

Jordan, who lost the Asian Cup final to hosts Qatar last month, beat Pakistan 3-0 for their first victory in Group G.

Qatar were comfortable 3-0 home winners against Kuwait thanks to Akram Afif's double either side of Ahmed Al Rawi's strike.

But Saudi Arabia, sole bidders for the 2034 World Cup, needed Salem Al-Dawsari's first-half goal for their 1-0 win over 99th-ranked Tajikistan in Riyadh.