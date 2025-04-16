Japan Tariff Envoy Seeks 'win-win' Deal With US
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Tokyo's envoy for US tariff talks left for Washington on Wednesday saying he was confident of a "win-win" outcome while protecting Japanese national interests.
Analysts said the result of Ryosei Akazawa's visit could set the template for other countries' negotiations with US President Donald Trump's administration.
"I am confident that we will be able to build a relationship of trust and conduct good negotiations that will lead to a win-win relationship," Akazawa, who is economic revitalisation minister, told reporters.
Trump last week paused for 90 days his "reciprocal" duty of 24 percent on Japan, along with differing tariffs on most other nations.
But despite being the biggest investor into the United States, Japan has still been hit with steep levies on imports of its cars, steel and aluminium.
Automaker Honda said Wednesday it will shift production of its hybrid Civic model from Japan to the United States in June or July, but stopped short of saying the reason was US tariffs.
The rationale behind the decision "is not a single issue", a spokesman for the Japanese firm said. "The decision is based on the company's policy since its foundation that we produce cars where the demand is."
The vehicle, however, represents only a small part of the company's annual output.
Akazawa will hold talks with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during his trip.
Purchases of US defence hardware and natural gas from Alaska could be on the table during the negotiations, analysts said.
The minister, who studied at a US university and is close to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, said he wants to "protect our national interests" in talks with Bessent and Greer, who are "fond of Japan".
The Daiwa Institute of Research warned on Wednesday that Trump's reciprocal tariffs could cause a decline of 1.8 percent in Japan's real GDP by 2029.
US officials are also set to hold talks with South Korea and others, but Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management called the discussions with Japan a "canary in the tariff coal mine".
"If Japan secures a deal -- even a half-baked one -- the template is set. If they walk away empty-handed, brace yourself. Other nations will start pricing in confrontation, not cooperation," he wrote in a newsletter.
And "don't forget the elephant in the vault: Japan's still the biggest holder of US Treasuries. And that, my friend, is a whole lot of leverage", he added.
Top Japanese officials including Ishiba have brushed aside claims that Tokyo may have deliberately created volatility in the US Treasury market to force Trump's pause of reciprocal tariffs, saying that is not what allies would do.
Recent Stories
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?
Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..
UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..
More Stories From World
-
ASML CEO sees 'increased macro uncertainty' from tariffs6 minutes ago
-
Stocks struggle again as Nvidia chip curb warning pops calm6 minutes ago
-
Japan tariff envoy seeks 'win-win' deal with US6 minutes ago
-
Automakers hold their breath on Trump's erratic US tariffs6 minutes ago
-
China says economy grew 5.4% in first quarter, beating forecasts6 minutes ago
-
WHO countries reach landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics16 minutes ago
-
US-Ukraine minerals deal talks progressing 'quite fast': senior official16 minutes ago
-
China's forecast-beating growth belies storm clouds ahead: analysts2 hours ago
-
Palliative care doctor charged with 15 murders: German prosecutors2 hours ago
-
ASML CEO sees growing economic 'uncertainty' from tariffs2 hours ago
-
Kumamoto marks 9th anniversary of fatal quakes2 hours ago
-
Dutch flower industry grasps thorny pesticide issue2 hours ago