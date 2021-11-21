Japan Tells Russia, China About Concerns Over Countries' Air Patrolling in Asia-Pacific

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Japan informed Russia and China again about the concerns over joint patrolling of the Russian and Chinese air forces in the Asia-Pacific Region, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday.

"As previously, we informed Russia and China via diplomatic channels about our concerns about similar actions from the viewpoint of the regional security," the minister told the Japanese Fuji tv broadcaster.

On Friday, the Russian and the Chinese armies conducted the third joint air patrolling in the Asia-Pacific involving strategic bombers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The patrolling as part of military cooperation 2021 plan was not designed to counter other countries, the ministry added.