Japan Temporarily Closes Embassy In Baghdad, Urges Citizens To Evacuate From Iraq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Japan Temporarily Closes Embassy in Baghdad, Urges Citizens to Evacuate From Iraq

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Japan temporarily closed its embassy in Iraq and called on Japanese citizens to evacuate from this country in connection with the attack on US military bases from Iran, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Due to the growing tensions in the region and high probability of an unforeseen situation, the Japanese embassy in Iraq urges compatriots in this country to evacuate as soon as possible. It will be temporarily closed from January 8 local time after evacuation from Baghdad is finished," the ministry said in its fresh recommendations.

Japan is assisting in the evacuation of its citizens through a consulate in Erbil, it added.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started a revenge operation in response to Washington's killing of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. According to the Iraqi military, about 22 missiles struck the country, with 17 of them hitting the US Ain Al Asad air base and five attacking the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the US-led coalition headquarters. According to Iranian media reports, 80 US servicemen were killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States reported no casualties at all.

