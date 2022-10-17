UrduPoint.com

Japan Testing World's First Tsunami Auto-Alert System Using Drones - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Japan Testing World's First Tsunami Auto-Alert System Using Drones - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Japan has started testing the world's only automatic tsunami warning system by drone in the city of Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, which was hit the hardest by the 2011 tsunami, Japanese media reported on Monday.

If the nationwide tsunami alert system is triggered, the drone will rise from its station and circle the coastal strip, urging people to evacuate, the NHK broadcaster reported. The new technology is expected to quickly warn fishermen or beachgoers, who may otherwise be unable to hear alerts from city loudspeakers.

In addition, the use of drones will protect city hall employees who had to risk their lives when trying to personally inform people on the coast of a tsunami, as happened in 2011, the broadcaster reported.

In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake hit Japan and triggered a massive tsunami that resulted in the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident. The disaster left about 22,200 people dead or missing and about 400,000 houses completely destroyed.

The Japanese government allocated 31.3 trillion Yen ($215.8 billion) in the 10 years after the earthquake to rebuild the three prefectures hit hardest by the disaster. In 2021, the authorities also adopted a plan worth 1.6 trillion yen for the second recovery period until 2025.

Related Topics

Drone Accident Dead Tsunami Earthquake World Technology Nuclear Alert Fukushima Sendai Circle Japan March May Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

3 hours ago
 PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seat ..

PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seats in by-election

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th October 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indi ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 03 Scotland Vs. West Indies

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.