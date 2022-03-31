UrduPoint.com

Japan To Again Describe Southern Kurils As Occupied Areas In Diplomatic Bluebook - Reports

Published March 31, 2022

Japan to Again Describe Southern Kurils as Occupied Areas in Diplomatic Bluebook - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The Japanese government will again describe the Southern Kuril islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories, as an inherent part of the country, which is illegally occupied bu Russia, in its Diplomatic Bluebook, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

The move follows the Russian decision on refusing to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the Southern Kuril Islands, and withdrawing from dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities on the archipelago.

The Russian steps, in tern, were made in response to the Japanese government's decision to join the harsh sanctions against Moscow over its military operation in Ukraine.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.

