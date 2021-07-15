Japan to Airlift Nationals From Indonesia Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Japanese airlines are planning to arrange special flights to evacuate their nationals from Indonesia, where resurgence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected, media reported, citing the Japanese embassy in Jakarta

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Japanese airlines are planning to arrange special flights to evacuate their nationals from Indonesia, where resurgence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected, media reported, citing the Japanese embassy in Jakarta.

The Kyodo news agency cited the embassy as saying that it has started contacting Japanese nationals in Jakarta to ask if they want to be returned to Japan. As of Wednesday night, about 330 Japanese were reportedly infected with COVID-19 in Indonesia, 14 of whom died of the disease.

An estimated 50 Japanese expatriates and their family members have already been evacuated from Indonesia on a chartered plane on Wednesday, according to the report.

The evacuation flights will be carried out by the Japan Airlines and the All Nippon Airways, the embassy said, as cited in the report.

Indonesia's daily increase in COVID-19 cases has topped 40,000 in recent weeks, prompting health authorities to declare a state of emergency in several regions from July 3 to July 20 to curb the spread of the virus.

In total, Indonesia has registered more than 2.6 million COVID-19 cases, including 2.1 million recoveries and over 68,000 related fatalities. In the last seven days alone, Indonesia has recorded 290,649 cases with 6,302 deaths.