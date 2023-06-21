Japan to Allocate $1 Trillion to Develop Green Economy - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Japan will allocate 150 trillion Yen ($1.07 trillion) to sponsor green transformations in the country's economy, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

"In order to make state and business investment in green transformations in the amount of 150 trillion yen, our country adopted two draft laws during the current session of the parliament," Kishida said.

Under this law, Japan can create the basis for using hydrogen energy and also introduce a system of allowances to level the difference between prices for fossil fuels and hydrogen, he added.

Green transformation is the Japanese government's initiative aimed at shifting the country's economy from the fossil fuels stage to the stage of sustainable clean energy. The initiative is one of the core policies of Kishida, with the relevant issues regularly discussed in the country's parliament.

In February, Kishida's government adopted a basic set of measures to implement the green transformation, including a road map for the next decade.