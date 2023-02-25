UrduPoint.com

Japan to Allocate $100 Million to Moldova - Kishida

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan will allocate a loan to Moldova in the amount of $100 million, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Kishida pledged another $5.5 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine on Friday.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Kishida had also informed the Group of Seven (G7) members about Tokyo's decision to provide Moldova with a $100 million loan.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev was preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which would be carried out by units of Ukrainian troops, including the Azov nationalist battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia).

As a pretext for invading the region, Kiev was planning to accuse Moscow of staging an alleged offensive on Ukraine from the territory of Transnistria.

Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.

