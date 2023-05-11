Japan to Allocate $1Bln to Support Ukraine, Related Efforts - Reports

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday that Tokyo would allocate $1 billion through the Japan Bank for International Cooperation to support Ukraine and related efforts, the Kyodo news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday that Tokyo would allocate $1 billion through the Japan Bank for International Cooperation to support Ukraine and related efforts, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The announcement was reportedly made at a press conference in the Japanese city of Niigata, where a meeting of the G7 finance ministers and central bankers governors is taking place from May 11-13.

Suzuki said that the meeting was also going to discuss ways to prevent Russia from evading sanctions and "necessary action" designed to undermine Russia's capability to continue its special military operation in Ukraine.

The amount of Japan's aid to Ukraine stands at $7.6 billion after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced an additional $470 million in assistance during his visit to Ukraine in March.