UrduPoint.com

Japan To Allocate $2.1Mln To IAEA For Deploying Specialists To Ukrainian NPPs - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Japan to Allocate $2.1Mln to IAEA for Deploying Specialists to Ukrainian NPPs - Reports

Japan will allocate $2.1 million to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to send the agency's specialists to Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPP), with one more million dollars intended for studies of X-ray therapy as a treatment for cancer diseases, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Japan will allocate $2.1 million to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to send the agency's specialists to Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPP), with one more million Dollars intended for studies of X-ray therapy as a treatment for cancer diseases, media reported on Thursday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said after a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi that it was necessary to prevent possible failures at Ukrainian NPPs amid the Russian military operation in the country and that the allocated money would provide Ukraine with necessary equipment and IAEA specialists, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Hayashi added that Tokyo would also allocate another $1 million to advance the IAEA-driven research on a radiation treatment of oncological diseases, according to the report.

Earlier in the day, Grossi said that Tokyo made "remarkable progress" in decommissioning Fukushima Daiichi while visiting the destroyed NPP the day after Japanese regulator approved the controversial plan to discharge treated radioactive water into the ocean.

The Japanese government had to start retiring Fukushima Daiichi NPP after the plant was destroyed by a strong earthquake and tsunami in 2011. When plant storage ran out of space, the government came up with a plan to discharge low-level radioactive waters into the ocean through an underground tunnel.

The UN nuclear watchdog sent a mission to assess Japan's plan against IAEA safety standards in late April and will send another in the second half of 2022.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake United Nations Ukraine Water Russia Nuclear Fukushima Tokyo Progress Japan Money April Cancer Media Government Million

Recent Stories

BRICS Foreign Ministers Call for Strengthening Arm ..

BRICS Foreign Ministers Call for Strengthening Arms Control, Disarmament Treaty ..

33 seconds ago
 Israeli Defense Minister Urges US to Counteract Ir ..

Israeli Defense Minister Urges US to Counteract Iran's 'Mounting Regional Aggres ..

35 seconds ago
 US Senate Passes $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill, Sending ..

US Senate Passes $40Bln Ukraine Aid Bill, Sending Legislation to Biden for Final ..

36 seconds ago
 Johnson, Zelenskyy Discuss Resumption of Ukraine's ..

Johnson, Zelenskyy Discuss Resumption of Ukraine's Grain Exports - 10 Downing St ..

38 seconds ago
 5 girls drowned in KB feeder canal

5 girls drowned in KB feeder canal

31 minutes ago
 Third launch attempt for Boeing's beleaguered Star ..

Third launch attempt for Boeing's beleaguered Starliner spacecraft

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.