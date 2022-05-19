Japan to Allocate $2.1Mln to IAEA for Deploying Specialists to Ukrainian NPPs - Reports

Japan will allocate $2.1 million to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to send the agency's specialists to Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPP), with one more million dollars intended for studies of X-ray therapy as a treatment for cancer diseases, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Japan will allocate $2.1 million to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to send the agency's specialists to Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPP), with one more million Dollars intended for studies of X-ray therapy as a treatment for cancer diseases, media reported on Thursday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said after a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi that it was necessary to prevent possible failures at Ukrainian NPPs amid the Russian military operation in the country and that the allocated money would provide Ukraine with necessary equipment and IAEA specialists, according to the Kyodo news agency.

Hayashi added that Tokyo would also allocate another $1 million to advance the IAEA-driven research on a radiation treatment of oncological diseases, according to the report.

Earlier in the day, Grossi said that Tokyo made "remarkable progress" in decommissioning Fukushima Daiichi while visiting the destroyed NPP the day after Japanese regulator approved the controversial plan to discharge treated radioactive water into the ocean.

The Japanese government had to start retiring Fukushima Daiichi NPP after the plant was destroyed by a strong earthquake and tsunami in 2011. When plant storage ran out of space, the government came up with a plan to discharge low-level radioactive waters into the ocean through an underground tunnel.

The UN nuclear watchdog sent a mission to assess Japan's plan against IAEA safety standards in late April and will send another in the second half of 2022.