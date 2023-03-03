Japan to Allocate $50Mln in Assistance to Tackle Food Insecurity - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Tokyo will allocate $50 million in food-related assistance to Asian, middle Eastern, and African nations and Ukraine in response to deteriorating global food security, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On March 3, the Government of Japan decided to provide food-related assistance totaling USD 50 million, consisting of USD 45 million in Emergency Grand Aid through international organizations and USD 5 million in food assistance through Japanese NGOs, as a response to the deterioration of global food security," the ministry said on the website.

According to the statement, the Emergency Grand Aid is expected to provide food assistance worth $40 million to countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa through the UN World Food Programme and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Another assistance package worth $5 million will be provided to Ukraine through the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Moreover, some $5 million in assistance will be distributed between countries in the Middle East and Africa through Japan's non-governmental organizations.

Japan's government will continue to work on efforts to ensure global food security in cooperation with international partners, including within the G7, the ministry said.