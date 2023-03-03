UrduPoint.com

Japan To Allocate $50Mln In Assistance To Tackle Food Insecurity - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 07:50 AM

Japan to Allocate $50Mln in Assistance to Tackle Food Insecurity - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Tokyo will allocate $50 million in food-related assistance to Asian, middle Eastern, and African nations and Ukraine in response to deteriorating global food security, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"On March 3, the Government of Japan decided to provide food-related assistance totaling USD 50 million, consisting of USD 45 million in Emergency Grand Aid through international organizations and USD 5 million in food assistance through Japanese NGOs, as a response to the deterioration of global food security," the ministry said on the website.

According to the statement, the Emergency Grand Aid is expected to provide food assistance worth $40 million to countries in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa through the UN World Food Programme and the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Another assistance package worth $5 million will be provided to Ukraine through the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Moreover, some $5 million in assistance will be distributed between countries in the Middle East and Africa through Japan's non-governmental organizations.

Japan's government will continue to work on efforts to ensure global food security in cooperation with international partners, including within the G7, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Palestine Ukraine Agriculture Tokyo Japan Middle East United States Dollars March Government Refugee Asia Million

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

7 hours ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

7 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

7 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

8 hours ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

8 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.