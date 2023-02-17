Japan to Allocate Additional $8.5Mln in Emergency Aid to Turkey - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday expressed his condolences over the deaths in the earthquake that struck Turkey and announced the provision of additional $8.5 million in emergency aid during a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

"Prime Minister Kishida also conveyed that, in addition to Japan's assistance so far in the wake of the earthquake, including the deployment of the Japan Disaster Relief (JDR) Urban Search and Rescue Team and Medical Team as well as provision of emergency relief goods, Japan is going to provide emergency assistance on a scale of $8.

5 million and additional provision of emergency relief goods for Türkiye," the ministry said in a statement.

Japan had previously sent 75 medical personnel, rescue teams and 15 tonnes of humanitarian aid in the form of medical equipment to Turkey.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The underground shocks and the following aftershocks were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 38,000. Erdogan said it was the most powerful quake to hit the country since 1939.