Japan To Allocate Over $106Mln Extra Aid To Afghanistan - Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Japan to Allocate Over $106Mln Extra Aid to Afghanistan - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The Japanese government has pledged to allocate an additional $106.7 million in assistance to Afghanistan, the Japanese Embassy in Kabul said on Tuesday.

"Pleased to announce that Japan has decided additional 106.7 million USD assistance for Afghanistan, enabling implementation of humanitarian and basic human needs assistance projects. We truly hope these projects will help bring many smiles of Afghan people," the embassy said on Twitter.

The diplomatic mission noted that the projects will be implemented through UN agencies, international organizations and non-governmental organizations.

"With the upcoming 106.7 M USD, the cumulative Japanese assistance to AFG since August 2021 will amount to 335 M USD," the embassy added.

In early August 2021, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan and formed a new government. The Taliban government was unable to curb the existing economic, humanitarian, and security crises, which have only exacerbated over the past year. Afghans have been escaping en masse from their homeland to neighboring countries, driven by fear of joblessness, hunger, human rights violations and the radical movement itself.

