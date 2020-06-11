Japan to Allow 250 Visitors Per Day From Australia, Thailand, Vietnam in Summer - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Japanese authorities are planning to soften its travel restrictions for Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Vietnam this summer, allowing up to 250 travelers a day from those countries, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing its government sources.

Japan has banned entry from 111 countries and regions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, turning away travelers who have visited any of those places within two weeks.

According to the news agency, Tokyo picked those particular countries because they have managed to get their coronavirus outbreaks under control and have strong economic ties with Japan.

Depending on further developments, countries like China, South Korea, and the United States could join them as well. The quotas will be first applied to people coming for business, including executives and engineers.

The government is also considering creating PCR stations to screen those leaving the country for COVID-19.

Japan has confirmed a total of 17,251 cases, with the death toll of 919.