Japan To Allow People To Choose COVID-19 Vaccine - Senior Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Japan to Allow People to Choose COVID-19 Vaccine - Senior Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) People in Japan will be given a choice of a coronavirus vaccine, a senior official in charge of  vaccination campaign, Fumiaki Kobayashi, said Sunday.

"We'll create an environment where people have a choice," the official said as quoted by the JIJI news agency.

The government will publish information on which COVID-19 vaccines are available at each vaccination site, Kobayashi reportedly said.

Japan's vaccination campaign started in February with BioNTech/Pfizer jabs. In addition to Pfizer, the country is set to receive AstraZeneca and Moderna.

