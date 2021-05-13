Japan to Ban Arrivals From India, Pakistan, Nepal From May 14 Over COVID Variants

From May 14, Japan will ban entry for foreigners who have visited India, Nepal, or Pakistan in 14 days prior to arrival over COVID-19 mutations, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) From May 14, Japan will ban entry for foreigners who have visited India, Nepal, or Pakistan in 14 days prior to arrival over COVID-19 mutations, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the document prepared by the ministry, the ban will be in effect for all foreigners, including those holding a residence permit and long-term visas. An exception will be made only for those who left Japan before May 13. This measure does not apply to Japanese citizens.

Japan previously imposed entry restrictions for arrivals from 35 countries where Indian mutations of coronavirus were registered.

Those who came from these countries had to undergo quarantine for three days near the airport of arrival at institutions specially selected by Japan. Upon testing negative after the three days, they could go home or to a hotel to undergo a further mandatory 14-day quarantine. On May 10, Japan toughened entry measures for arrivals from India, Pakistan and Nepal, who have been required to undergo initial quarantine for six days and take a coronavirus test twice.