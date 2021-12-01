UrduPoint.com

Japan To Ban Entries From 10 African Countries Over Omicron From Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:39 PM

Japan to Ban Entries From 10 African Countries Over Omicron From Thursday

Japan will impose indefinite ban on entry of all foreigners from 10 African countries where cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been found, including long-term visa holders who normally reside in Japan and were out of the country temporarily, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Japan will impose indefinite ban on entry of all foreigners from 10 African countries where cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant have been found, including long-term visa holders who normally reside in Japan and were out of the country temporarily, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"The measure comes into effect Thursday and will remain in place for the time being," Matsuno told a press conference, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

The list of 10 countries includes Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Exceptions due to special circumstances for entry apply to foreign spouses and children of Japanese citizens, diplomats and humanitarian cases. Matsuno also said that Japan was narrowing eligibility for such exemptions as part of efforts to keep out the Omicron variant, and would no longer accept government-funded international students or participants in the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program.

Japan confirmed its first Omicron variant case on Tuesday, and has already barred foreign arrivals for all shorter-term visa holders. Japanese citizens and residents returning from abroad must spend up to ten days of their two-week quarantine period in a government-established facility.

The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa last week, and the World Health Organization has classified it as a variant of concern, as its high number of mutations in spike protein might make it more transmissible and dangerous than all previous strains.

Related Topics

World Exchange Botswana Japan South Africa Zimbabwe Zambia Lesotho Malawi Mozambique Namibia Angola Visa All From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Redefining performance and speed, Infinix to bring ..

Redefining performance and speed, Infinix to bring NOTE 11 Pro with MediaTek Hel ..

15 minutes ago
 The City School inaugurated the Raziuddin Shaikh A ..

The City School inaugurated the Raziuddin Shaikh All-Pakistan Senior Debating Ch ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE Golden Jubilee exceptional occasion that crown ..

UAE Golden Jubilee exceptional occasion that crowns past and illuminates future: ..

20 minutes ago
 Founding Fathers&#039; determination guides the co ..

Founding Fathers&#039; determination guides the country to become one of fastest ..

20 minutes ago
 Babar Azam becomes skipper of Karachi Kings for up ..

Babar Azam becomes skipper of Karachi Kings for upcoming PSL Season 7

25 minutes ago
 UAE strives towards future, relying on human capit ..

UAE strives towards future, relying on human capital – our true wealth: Mohame ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.