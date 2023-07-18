Japan to Ban Export of Cars With Engines Over 1.9-Liters, Hybrids to Russia - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Japanese government plans to ban the export to Russia of diesel and gasoline cars, including used ones, with an engine size of more than 1.9 liters, as well as all hybrid cars and electric vehicles, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The new amendments to export control regulations are expected to be approved by Japan's cabinet in July and could come into effect as early as August this year, the report added.

The newspaper recalled that in June, the European Union made a similar decision, while the United States announced in May a ban on the export of any passenger cars to Russia.

According to the Japanese Finance Ministry, used cars accounted for almost a quarter of total exports to Russia in 2022. The Russian Federal Customs Service said that in June, a record number of used cars were imported through the Russian city of Vladivostok, with about 80% of them arriving from Japan.

In April last year, Japan also banned the export to Russia of cars worth more than 6 million Yen ($43,311).