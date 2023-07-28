Open Menu

Japan To Ban Exports Of 45 Types Of Products, Raw Materials To Russia - Economy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Japan to Ban Exports of 45 Types of Products, Raw Materials to Russia - Economy Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Japan will ban the export of 45 types of products and raw materials to Russia from August 9 in order to prevent the strengthening of Russia's industrial base, the Japanese Economy Ministry said on Friday.

The list of of banned products will include materials for photography and filming, for example, photosensitive film; products of the chemical industry such as reaction catalysts; plastics and plastic products, such as acrylic polymers; rubber and rubber products, for example, tires for large vehicles.

In addition, Japan will ban the export of vehicles and their parts, such as automobiles, including diesel ones, with an engine capacity of more than 1.

9 liters; hybrid and electric cars; yachts, pleasure and sports boats. The ban will also affect the supply of optical and measuring equipment, furniture and prefabricated houses.

In May 2023, Japan expanded sanctions against Russia, bringing the total number of Russian entities and individuals whose assets in Japan have been frozen to 987 people, including 304 people from the newly converted regions and Crimea, 129 organizations and 12 banks. Export restrictions have been imposed on 357 organizations, companies, and institutions associated with Russia's defense industry.

