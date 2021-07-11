UrduPoint.com
Japan To Begin Accepting Requests For Vaccination Passports From July 26 - Official

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 10:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Japan's municipalities will begin accepting applications for coronavirus vaccination passports starting July 26, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Sunday.

"Those who need to relax anti-pandemic measures while entering another country from Japan will be able to apply [for a vaccination paspsort] with a local administration from July 26," Kato told NHK, adding that the vaccination passport will feature information about an administered vaccine, as well as the vaccination date and location.

Nevertheless, those who have not been vaccinated should not face any discrimination over that, the official said.

"The issue of using vaccination passports within the country will be resolved separately," Kato added.

On June 2, it was reported that seven EU countries ” Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland ” began using the Digital COVID Certificate for traveling within the bloc. The system launched in full force on July 1.

This week, the European Commission decided to accept Swiss COVID-19 certificates. Japan has not yet reached a similar deal with the bloc.

