Japan To Begin Free Shipments Of Avigan To 43 Countries After May Holidays

Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:24 PM

The Japanese government will ship free supplies of the anti-influenza drug Avigan to 43 countries for clinical testing of its effectiveness to treat COVID-19, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday at a press conference, adding that the deliveries will begin after the end of the country's Golden Week celebrations

"During telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of each country, it turned out that there was significant interest in Avigan. We received diplomatic requests for the delivery of Avigan from almost 80 countries. To date, we have agreed on delivery details with 43 countries. We will be able to start delivery shortly after the weekend," the foreign minister said.

The spring holidays in Japan end on May 6.

Japan is sending enough Avigan to conduct clinical tests on between 20 and 100 people, Motegi said. The data from these trials will be sent back to Tokyo to assess the safety and efficacy of the drug.

On Thursday, Motegi said that Japan had concluded agreements with 38 countries regarding the delivery of Avigan, which has previously been used to treat influenza. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has publicly backed the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19.

Tokyo is also working to expedite government approval for Remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has previously been used to treat Ebola, for the treatment of the coronavirus disease.

