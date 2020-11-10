UrduPoint.com
Japan To Begin Official Talks With US Over Funding Of Military Bases - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:49 PM

Japan to Begin Official Talks With US Over Funding of Military Bases - Defense Minister

Japan and the United States are set to begin official talks over the question of funding of US military bases in the country, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Japan and the United States are set to begin official talks over the question of funding of US military bases in the country, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday.

Defense officials of US President Donald Trump's administration have been waging a pressure campaign to force Japan and South Korea to increase their spending on sustaining US troops on their territories, with the latter two largely unenthusiastic.

"Japan will proceed from the exacerbating situation in the region and the financial situation in the country," Kishi said at a news conference.

The current agreement on sharing the cost burden of maintaining the military bases runs out at the end of the year. Preparatory talks between the two sides have so far taken place virtually at a lower level of diplomats in October.

The talks will be held in Washington, where Japan will push for a one-year stopgap agreement instead of the usual five years, Kishi said. The minister explained that this was due to the tight deadline posed by the government's 2021 budget, the drafting of which is in full swing and looks to be passed early next month with a heavy pandemic relief price tag.

It is unclear whether Trump's dismissal of US Defense Secretary Mike Esper on Monday will have any effect on the course of the talks.

Japan last year shelled out over $1.8 billion to sustain numerous US military bases, airfields and installations. Trump's Pentagon has been pushing to increase the spending to about $8 billion per year.

