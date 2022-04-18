(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Japan will decide on the city to host the G7 summit in 2023 by the end of June, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"We will comprehensively consider the issue of candidate cities for holding (the summit) from a variety of perspectives.

Nothing has been decided yet. We will make a decision on this before the start of the summit in Germany at the end of June," he said at a press conference.

To date, the most likely candidates are Fukuoka, where the G20 meeting of the finance ministers was held in 2019 as well as Hiroshima, and Nagoya.