Japan to Claim in Fresh Defense Paper North Korea Miniaturized Nuclear Warheads - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) The annual Defense of Japan white paper, which is to be approved by the cabinet and released in mid-September, contains assessments that North Korea has achieved the miniaturization of nuclear warheads, media reported on Wednesday.

In the Defense of Japan 2018 white paper, the Japanese government concluded that the ability for Pyongyang to miniaturize nuclear warheads for them to be placed on ballistic missiles was only a "possibility."

The 2019 white paper will reveal that there is evidence that North Korea has miniaturized atomic charge and developed nuclear warheads, the Yomiuri newspaper said.

According to the reports, Japan is highly concerned about the North Korean nuclear program and considers it a "serious and imminent threat."

Over the past few weeks, North Korea has carried out a total of six rounds of projectile launches amid stalled talks on the demilitarization of the Korean Peninsula. Japan says the launches were of short-range ballistic missiles, which Pyongyang was prohibited from developing by the UN Security Council. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, these projectiles have irregular trajectories and are difficult to intercept, but most importantly can fly far enough to reach Japan's territory.