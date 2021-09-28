Japan to Completely Lift Emergency Regime Over COVID From October 1 - Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Japanese economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, also in charge of coronavirus response, confirmed during a meeting of the expert council that the country's government plans to lift the emergency regime in 19 prefectures that is in force until September 30.

The meeting was broadcast by NHK tv channel.

It was also attended by Japanese Health Minister Norihisa Tamura.

A meeting of the expert committee is to be held later in the day, during which the Japanese prime minister is expected to formally announce the decision. In the evening, a press conference of the head of government is scheduled, during which he is expected to explain the steps to be taken to prevent a new increase in the number of infections.