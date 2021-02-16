UrduPoint.com
Japan To Conduct Follow-Up Survey Among 3Mln Vaccinees To Check On Side Effects - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:04 PM

The Japanese Ministry of Health intends to survey about 3 million of its citizens once they received coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca to check on possible side effects, the national NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The Japanese Ministry of Health intends to survey about 3 million of its citizens once they received coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca to check on possible side effects, the national NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The plans come after Japan formally greenlighted on Sunday the first coronavirus vaccine � the one developed by the US' Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech � for domestic use. The vaccination of medical workers is expected to start on Wednesday, while senior residents are set to receive shots in April.

According to the broadcaster, the ministry plans to begin the survey in April at the earliest, initially recruiting only one million randomly chosen vaccine recipients. The survey will be conducted through social media and aims at finding out whether vaccinees developed any post-injection symptoms, such as swelling, fatigue and fever.

Once the Japanese regulator authorizes vaccines developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca, the survey will be expanded to 3 million people, the broadcaster added.

