Japan to Consider New Measures If Ukrainian Crisis Worsens - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Japan will mull new measures for adoption in the event of the deterioration of the situation around Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, commenting on Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics (DPR, LPR).

Earlier In the day, Kishida announced a set of sanctions over the recognition of the Donbas republics, including a ban on the issuance of visas and freezing capitals of residents of DPR and LPR; a ban on export-import relations with the republics; and the placement and operations with the new sovereign debt of the Russian government in Japan.

"The situation (around Ukraine) remains unpredictable.

There are different possibilities (of how it may unfold). Therefore, in case of its deterioration, together with the international community, starting with the G7 countries, we will have to consider the introduction of new measures without delay. In any case, we will thoroughly clarify how the situation will develop, exchange information with European countries and the United States, and then make appropriate decisions," the prime minister said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on Monday recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR from Ukraine. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.