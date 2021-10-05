Japan to Continue Active Talks With Russia to Conclude Peace Treaty - Foreign Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Japanese government, under the country's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, intends to continue an active dialogue with Russia to resolve the territorial issue and conclude a peace treaty, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said during his first press conference after the approval of the cabinet.

"On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, I had the opportunity to personally meet with Russian Foreign Minister (Sergey) Lavrov, and we discussed various aspects of the development of bilateral relations that would be beneficial to both sides, as well as ways to conclude a peace treaty," Motegi said.

"We confirmed that the sides will continue negotiations aimed at developing bilateral relations between Japan and Russia. And from now on we also intend to continue an active dialogue with Russia, aimed at resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty," he said.