UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Continue Cooperating With Russia In Space - JAXA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 60 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Japan to Continue Cooperating With Russia in Space - JAXA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency plans to continue cooperating with Russia in space, including conducting joint experiments with medically-important proteins and the electrostatic levitation furnace (ELF), the head of JAXA Moscow office Yoshio Wada told Sputnik.

"We have already made a decision to continue the experiments [with medically-important proteins] until December 2024," Wada confirmed.

Medical studies of proteins have been ongoing since 2009 during  which time, the ISS crews conducted 17 experiments. According to Wada, the results are good and several drugs have already been developed based on them. However, the drugs are yet to be mass produced in Japan as the process usually takes some time, he said.

The Japanese side also expressed its willingness to cooperate with Russia on the experiments with the electrostatic levitation furnace, installed on the Japanese Experiment Module Kibo onboard the International Space Station (ISS). It allows to experiment with and observe properties of materials with a high melting point, which would be impossible to do on Earth.

Moreover, JAXA is willing to help Russian astronauts with installing various objects on the outer hull of the ISS, namely the Japanese module Kibo, to study space environment effects.

Another prospective project for closer cooperation, Wada says, is the Russian-Spanish World Space Observatory-Ultraviolet (WSO-UV) for observing exoplanets, or Spektr-UV, scheduled for launch in 2025.

"As far as we understand in JAXA, apart from the main telescope, the apparatus will also have several other units installed, such as a spectrograph unit, a field camera unit and an ultraviolet spectrograph for exoplanet observation. We are currently discussing with Roscosmos the deal for developing the spectrograph for observing exoplanets," Wada stated.

He stressed that so far no agreement on the Spektr-UV has been reached.

As per the agreement between country members of the project, the ISS will be in exploitation until December 2024. A possible extension of this period is still under discussion.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Drugs Japan December From Agreement

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

11 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

14 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

19 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

21 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.