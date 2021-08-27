UrduPoint.com

Japan To Continue Evacuation From Kabul Undeterred By Blasts - Chief Cabinet Secretary

Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

Japan to Continue Evacuation From Kabul Undeterred By Blasts - Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Japan will continue to evacuate its citizens and diplomatic staff from Kabul despite the deadly blasts that rocked the airport, claiming many lives, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Afghan capital was hit by a series of terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of at least 60 people and injured over 1,300 others, according to the Afghan health ministry. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

"The situation is constantly changing and remains unpredictable, but we, in cooperation with the United States, will continue further efforts on safe evacuation," Kato told reporters.

Commenting on the attacks, the official said that Tokyo vigorously condemned them and offered condolences to the families of the victims. No Japanese citizens were injured in the attacks, he added.

Apart from Japan, the US, the UK, France and some other European nations promised to continue evacuations of their nationals and Afghan allies following the blasts, while Norway and the Netherlands announced suspending the airlift.

