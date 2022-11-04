(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Japanese companies that are part of Russia's Sakhalin-1 project intend to continue participating in it under a new operator, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing company sources.

Japanese corporations intend to continue participating in the project even after a new operator of the Sakhalin-1, will be established, after receiving the rights of the previous operator, Exxon Neftegaz limited, according to the broadcaster.

Earlier this week, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government aims to preserve interests in Russia's Sakhalin-1 project and has made a relevant request to Sodeco, which has a 30-percent stake.