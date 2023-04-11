Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Japan To Continue Participation In Sakhalin Gas Projects To Preserve Energy Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Japan to Continue Participation in Sakhalin Gas Projects to Preserve Energy Security

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Japan intends to continue participating in energy projects on the Russian island of Sakhalin, as they are important in terms of ensuring energy security, according to Japan's fresh Diplomatic Bluebook released on Tuesday.

"While we intend to phase out our dependency on Russian energy sources, including oil and coal, in the energy sector, as far as the Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 gas projects in Russia are concerned, they are important projects in terms of Japan's energy security, and we maintain our policy of continuing to participate in them," the document read.

Tokyo emphasized that the government intends to temporarily suspend economic cooperation with Russia, including the 2016 eight-point cooperation plan, against the backdrop of worsening Russia-Japan relations due to the Ukrainian conflict.

Sakhalin-2 is an oil and gas project which includes the exploration of the two oil and gas fields in the North-East of Sakhalin Piltun-Astokhskoye (oil mostly) and Lunskoye (gas mostly). The project's infrastructure includes, among other assets, a gas liquefaction plant with the estimated capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per year. Japan receives about 9% of all its LNG imports from the Sakhalin-2 project.

Last August, the Sakhalin-2 project changed its operator from Bermuda-registered Sakhalin Energy to Russian company Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd., owning 50% in the Gazprom Sakhalin Holding. Japanese companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi accepted the change of jurisdiction and kept their shares in Sakhalin-2, which were 12.5% and 10% respectively.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Japan August Gas 2016 All From Government Mitsubishi Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.