Japan to Continue Participation in Sakhalin Projects, Prime Minister Says

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Japan will continue to participate in energy projects on the island of Sakhalin, as they are important from the point of view of ensuring energy security, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Talking about achieving energy independence from Russia, Kishida said on Monday, at a meeting of the upper house of parliament, that in the second half of 2022, Japan reduced oil imports from Russia by 90%, while coal imports were cut by 60%.

"On the other hand, in the future, according to forecasts, the demand for LNG (liquefied natural gas) will grow, therefore, in what concerns projects on Sakhalin, they are important for ensuring the energy security of our country, so we will retain a share in them. On the issues of energy supply, we are in close cooperation with the countries of the G7 and the world community," Kishida said.