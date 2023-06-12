UrduPoint.com

Japan To Continue Providing Assistance To Ukraine In Demining, Reconstruction - Kishida

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Japan to Continue Providing Assistance to Ukraine in Demining, Reconstruction - Kishida

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Japan will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine in demining and reconstruction, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

"Japan has already pledged $7.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine and neighboring countries. In addition, Japan provides comprehensive assistance in various areas, including the provision of equipment for defense ...

We will use the experience and knowledge of Japan in such areas as mine clearance, debris removal, restoration of life support, including in the field of energy, agriculture," Kishida said.

The government and private companies of Japan have created a council for the preparation of promoting the economic recovery of Ukraine, Kishida added.

In February, Japan provided non-lethal assistance to Ukraine, which included bulletproof vests, helmets and trucks. In addition, wounded Ukrainian soldiers will be treated in Japan with two of them starting treatment in June.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Agriculture Japan February June Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

28 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

11 hours ago
 Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second ..

Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second on Col de la Croix de Fer

12 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.