Japan to Continue Sincere Dialogue With China Over Issues of Concern - Government

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Japan's government will continue a frank dialogue with China over the issues of global and regional concern, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday.

In a joint statement on Friday, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed their support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as deep concern over the human rights situation in Hong Kong and China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The countries also stood up against China's activity in the South China Sea.

On Saturday, Beijing strongly opposed the statement, noting that the issues are China's internal affairs.

"There is a number of concerning issues regarding China. Japan has intentions, using the opportunities of the high-level dialogue, to continue resolving the issues one by one, expressing its concern through a frank dialogue with China," Kato said at a press conference.

Kato also said that "the basic position toward China remains the same," adding that the authorities will demand concrete actions from China.