UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Continue Sincere Dialogue With China Over Issues Of Concern - Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:16 PM

Japan to Continue Sincere Dialogue With China Over Issues of Concern - Government

Japan's government will continue a frank dialogue with China over the issues of global and regional concern, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Japan's government will continue a frank dialogue with China over the issues of global and regional concern, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday.

In a joint statement on Friday, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed their support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as deep concern over the human rights situation in Hong Kong and China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The countries also stood up against China's activity in the South China Sea.

On Saturday, Beijing strongly opposed the statement, noting that the issues are China's internal affairs.

"There is a number of concerning issues regarding China. Japan has intentions, using the opportunities of the high-level dialogue, to continue resolving the issues one by one, expressing its concern through a frank dialogue with China," Kato said at a press conference.

Kato also said that "the basic position toward China remains the same," adding that the authorities will demand concrete actions from China.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Beijing Hong Kong Same Japan From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Countrywide strike is being observed on call of Mu ..

2 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 1,760 reco ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Pl ..

22 minutes ago

CPEC — a boon for all-weather Pak-China strategi ..

25 minutes ago

Prague Will Not Disclose to Moscow All Detains of ..

1 minute ago

Seoul Not Against Fukushima Water Release If IAEA ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.