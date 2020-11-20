UrduPoint.com
Japan To Continue Support Domestic Tourism Despite Spike In COVID-19 Cases - Suga

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Japan does not intend to scrap its Go To Travel campaign, aimed at boosting domestic travels, despite a record daily increase of COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

The country registered a record number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 2,388.

Its capital of Tokyo had also detected a record number of cases, raising the danger level to maximum but opting not to limit the work of the catering industry.

"The main idea is to combine anti-pandemic and economic restoration measures. We will continue to act this way. Forty million people have already used the Go To Travel campaign, and there are only 176 infected among its participants," Suga emphasized.

Go To Travel offers discounts on travel within Japan for citizens and legal residents in order to aid local economies amid the pandemic.

