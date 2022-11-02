UrduPoint.com

Japan To Convene Security Council Over North Korea's Missile Launches - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Japan to Convene Security Council Over North Korea's Missile Launches - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that he intended to urgently convene the National Security Council to discuss the situation with North Korea's recent missile launches.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, North Korea fired at least two missiles at 8.50 a. m. local time (05:50 GMT) from its east coast on Wednesday. Both missiles most likely followed a non-standard trajectory, the ministry noted. The missiles landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, while no damage was recorded to the country's maritime and aircraft. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the North fired at least 10 missiles toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea, including one that landed close to South Korea's territorial waters.

"North Korea launched ballistic missiles. I gave instructions to provide information to the population, to ensure its safety. Missile launches are still repeated with unprecedented intensity. This is completely unacceptable. Due to the growing tension on the Korean Peninsula, I want to urgently convene the National Security Council," Kishida told reporters.

Wednesday's launch is North Korea's 29th this year. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to "provocations" by South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Japan South Korea United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 34 Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 34 Zimbabwe Vs. Netherlands

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Nov ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd November 2022

2 hours ago
 Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: s ..

Brazil's Bolsonaro to speak after election loss: statement

10 hours ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Fulfill Obligation to Act as Guarantor of Grain Deal

10 hours ago
 US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of ..

US Engages With Russia on Normalization of Work of Embassy in Moscow - State Dep ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.