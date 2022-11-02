TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that he intended to urgently convene the National Security Council to discuss the situation with North Korea's recent missile launches.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, North Korea fired at least two missiles at 8.50 a. m. local time (05:50 GMT) from its east coast on Wednesday. Both missiles most likely followed a non-standard trajectory, the ministry noted. The missiles landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, while no damage was recorded to the country's maritime and aircraft. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the North fired at least 10 missiles toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea, including one that landed close to South Korea's territorial waters.

"North Korea launched ballistic missiles. I gave instructions to provide information to the population, to ensure its safety. Missile launches are still repeated with unprecedented intensity. This is completely unacceptable. Due to the growing tension on the Korean Peninsula, I want to urgently convene the National Security Council," Kishida told reporters.

Wednesday's launch is North Korea's 29th this year. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to "provocations" by South Korea, which has recently been conducting active military exercises both independently and jointly with the United States and Japan.