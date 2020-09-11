(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Japan is set to cooperate with an independent panel appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to review the global COVID-19 response, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

The WHO's review committee was launched on Tuesday to assess the performance of its International Health Regulations (IHR) during the global coronavirus pandemic and recommend any changes it believes are necessary. It also reviews the role and functioning of international IHR focal points and examines the progress made in implementing the recommendations of previous review committees.

According to the media outlet, Suga told reporters that Japan was going to assist the WHO panel in reviewing responses by the organization and the Chinese government.

The UN health agency declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 27.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 905,000 fatalities, according to the WHO.