UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Cooperate With WHO's Independent Panel On Global COVID-19 Response - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Japan to Cooperate With WHO's Independent Panel on Global COVID-19 Response - Reports

Japan is set to cooperate with an independent panel appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to review the global COVID-19 response, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Japan is set to cooperate with an independent panel appointed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to review the global COVID-19 response, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

The WHO's review committee was launched on Tuesday to assess the performance of its International Health Regulations (IHR) during the global coronavirus pandemic and recommend any changes it believes are necessary. It also reviews the role and functioning of international IHR focal points and examines the progress made in implementing the recommendations of previous review committees.

According to the media outlet, Suga told reporters that Japan was going to assist the WHO panel in reviewing responses by the organization and the Chinese government.

The UN health agency declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 27.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 905,000 fatalities, according to the WHO.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Progress Japan March Media Government Cabinet Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot resumes flig ..

56 minutes ago

India reports record daily jump of 96,551 coronavi ..

56 minutes ago

DEWA raises awareness among students on conservati ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates adds Casablanca to its route network

56 minutes ago

Multiple projects on the cards to boost agricultur ..

1 minute ago

KP Govt asks charity bodies to get registered with ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.