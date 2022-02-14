UrduPoint.com

Japan To Coordinate Russia Sanctions With US, EU - Kishida

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 11:58 PM

Japan to Coordinate Russia Sanctions With US, EU - Kishida

Japan will coordinate any potential sanctions on Russia with the US and major EU partners, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told lawmakers on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Japan will coordinate any potential sanctions on Russia with the US and major EU partners, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told lawmakers on Monday.

Japan has been reportedly under pressure from Washington to back sanctions on Russia if it attacked Ukraine. Russia has denied plans to invade.

"If sanctions against Russia are brought in their specifics will be coordinated with the US and European countries," Kishida was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

Government sources told the agency that sanctions under consideration included limits on exports of high-tech Japanese goods and a freeze of assets in Japan belonging to people and companies allegedly linked to President Vladimir Putin.

