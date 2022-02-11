Japan to Create Marine Litter Database to Tackle Plastic Pollution - Kishida

Japan will create a database for tracking marine plastic pollution as part of a global effort to protect the oceans, its prime minister told world leaders on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Japan will create a database for tracking marine plastic pollution as part of a global effort to protect the oceans, its prime minister told world leaders on Friday.

In a video address to the One Ocean Summit in the French port city of Brest, Fumio Kishida promised that the archipelago nation would take every effort to stop plastic waste from leaking into the ocean from land.

"Japan will make... efforts to tackle marine plastic litter across the globe, including through providing assistance to developing countries and establishing an international database," he said.

Japan is trying to position itself as a global leader in "blue diplomacy." It set out G20's Osaka Blue Ocean Vision, which aims to cut additional maritime pollution to zero by 2050.

"As a maritime nation, Japan is determined to spare no effort... to protect our beautiful ocean," Kishida concluded.

Ahead of this month's UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Japan has proposed a new international legally binding instrument to deal with both land-based and sea-based sources of plastic waste, covering the entire life cycle of plastics.