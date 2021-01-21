UrduPoint.com
Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:40 AM

Japan to Cull 12,000 Geese Over Outbreak of Bird Flu - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Japan is going to cull 12,000 geese in the eastern prefecture of Chiba over a new outbreak of the bird flu, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

This is the third outbreak found in the prefecture of Chiba, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The authorities ordered to cull 6,000 geese at the hit farm as well as 6,000 goslings sent to other farms in six prefectures within the past week.

Earlier this week, the Japanese government said that the country was currently facing an unprecedented outbreak of the bird flu. The disease was discovered in 15 out of 47 prefectures of the country, with more than 6 million chickens having already been exterminated.

More Stories From World

