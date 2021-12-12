UrduPoint.com

Japan To Cull 7,000 Chickens After New Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed In Aomori - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

Japan to Cull 7,000 Chickens After New Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in Aomori - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) An avian flu outbreak has been registered in the northern Japanese prefecture of Aomori, with 7,000 birds slated for extermination, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

According to the prefecture's authorities, a poultry farm confirmed finding several dead birds on Friday. Genetic analysis showed the presence of the highly pathogenic Н5 strain.

There are now restrictions in place on transporting chickens and eggs within a three-kilometer (1.8-mile) area surrounding the farm as well as on exporting chickens and eggs outside of the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) radius.

Aomori has become the eighth Japanese prefecture with a confirmed bird flu outbreak this season.

The avian influenza outbreak in the fall 2020 to spring 2021 was the largest in the history of Japan. The virus affected more than a third of prefectures, about 10 million chickens were culled in more than 50 farms.

Related Topics

Dead Aomori Japan Influenza Sunday 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th December 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on cent ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on centenary of founding Iraqi State

9 hours ago
 Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took po ..

Verstappen denies Perez tow only reason he took pole in Abu Dhabi as he looks ah ..

10 hours ago
 It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Ha ..

It&#039;s 1-0 Red Bull&#039; admit Mercedes, as Hamilton says he couldn’t answ ..

10 hours ago
 F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dh ..

F2: 2022 Alfa Romeo driver Zhou wins second Abu Dhabi Sprint Race

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.