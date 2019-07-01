Japan to Curb Export of Some High-Tech Materials to South Korea - Ministry of Economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Japan announced on Monday that it would restrict the export of some high-tech materials to South Korea as the two nations continue to lock horns over the matter of Japanese companies issuing compensation to South Koreans that they subjected to forced labor during World War II

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Japan announced on Monday that it would restrict the export of some high-tech materials to South Korea as the two nations continue to lock horns over the matter of Japanese companies issuing compensation to South Koreans that they subjected to forced labor during World War II.

The announcement came roughly two weeks after Japan rejected South Korea's proposal to create a joint compensation fund for the forced labor victims. Seoul was seeking to encourage companies in both countries to take part in the project.

The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a statement on Monday that it "concluded that it must change the current implementation practices such as licensing policies and procedures for export or transfer of controlled items and their relevant technologies to the ROK [South Korea] in order to ensure appropriate implementation of Japan's own export control and regulation."

According to the ministry, upon careful consideration by the relevant ministries in Japan, the government realized that the "relationship of trust" between Seoul and Tokyo, including in the field of export control and regulation, "has been significantly undermined."

As of Monday, South Korea will be removed from the list of so-called white countries, which are states that have minimum restrictions on technology transfers with Japan.

From Thursday, Japan will issue individual export licenses for certain items and technologies.

"From July 4, exporters shall apply for an individual export license for export of Fluorinated polyimide, Resist, and Hydrogen Fluoride, and their relevant technologies, which may include technology transferred with exports of manufacturing equipment to the Republic of Korea, as the relevant bulk licenses for those three items will no longer be applicable," the statement of the Economy Ministry said.

Fluorinated polyimides are used in smartphone displays, while resist and hydrogen fluoride are employed in the production of semiconductors.

The ties between the two Asian countries have long been aggravated by the memory of Japan's colonial rule over Korea from 1910-1945. It is believed that Japanese companies forced prisoners of war as well as local residents into hard labor in the Japanese military industry during the occupation and throughout World War II.

In accordance with the Treaty on Basic Relations between Japan and the Republic of Korea from 1965, Tokyo has repeatedly paid reparations for the damage inflicted on South Koreans.

In 2018, the South Korean Supreme Court made Japanese company Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal pay compensation over the use of forced labor. The country's appeals court upheld the decision.

Japan has expressed discontent with the lawsuits, arguing that matters regarding wartime reparations were settled with the 1965 treaty.