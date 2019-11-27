Japan will for the first time officially take part in the five-day NATO cyberdrills, dubbed Cyber Coalition 2019, next week in Estonia, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Japan will for the first time officially take part in the five-day NATO cyberdrills, dubbed Cyber Coalition 2019 , next week in Estonia , the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The drills are scheduled to begin on December 2. Among the participants are 27 NATO member-states, the European Union and six NATO partner-states namely Japan, Algeria, Austria, Finland, Ireland and Sweden.

The drills will be held remotely. Close to 700 cybersecurity specialists, technologists, and military and state officials from the participating countries will plug into a cyberattack simulation. Their goal will be to coordinate their response and prevent damage to critically important systems.

Japan has been participating as an observer since 2015. In October, the United States and Japan held talks on cybersecurity and agreed to enhance cooperation in this field.